Players and fans set to show support for Rollinson family

A Toolstation NCE Division One game this Saturday that sees two brothers face each other is to become a special match supporting their mother who has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Lucille Rollinson, the mother of Glasshoughton Welfare winger Connor and Worsbrough Bridge Athletic youngster Calan, has endured three intense rounds of chemotherapy since October and is now waiting to have her bone marrow transplant as a match has been found.

Worsbrough are due to host Glasshoughton next Saturday and the two clubs and Lucille’s family have decided to turn it into a support day. They also want to raise awareness of the symptoms for AML.

Bucket collections for Leukaemia UK and players wearing t-shirts displaying ‘Showing Our Support for Luce’ during the warm-up are notable aspects of the planned day.

The idea of a support day was Connor’s and he sought the permission of both clubs who agreed without a second thought.

“I thought it would be fitting that with Calan playing for Worsbrough, it would be a good way support my mam,” he said.

“(Glasshoughton joint managers) Lee Vigars and Darren Holmes said it was a brilliant idea. It went from there. James (Grayson), (Glasshoughton Welfare chairman) Jon Miles, (Worsbrough vice-captain) Mark (Booth) and everyone at Worsbrough have all helped to make sure the day will hopefully be a success and we’ll achieve what we want.

“It just shows that when something serious happens, people step up to the plate to help.

“It will be strange playing against Calan, and it is definitely going to be emotional.”