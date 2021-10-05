Players' effort pleases Frickley Athletic management team in draw at Stockton

Goal scorer: Brad Wells. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

The Blues looked set for better as Brad Wells put them ahead just after the hour mark, but Adam Nicholson equalised 12 minutes from time.

Nevertheless after four straight defeats it was a much improved effort that augurs well for the next set of games coming up.

Manager Dave Frecklington took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the performance, saying: "Training's paid off, but only because every single one of my Frickley players have worked their bollies off for a point.

"Been a tough few weeks at the football club but we don’t promote it. Just work harder to put it right."

Assistant manager Leon Mettam told supporters on the club's YouTube channel: "It was much improved all-round.

"We came with a game plan and went back to basics, 4-4-2, we put in players who work hard for us and I think they went out there with their heart on their sleeve.

"We rode our luck at times, but then went 1-0 up only to concede to a free header at the back post, which is disappointing. But I'd have taken a point before the game.

"I can't give the lads enough credit, they absolutely put bodies on the line, blocked shots, stopped crosses - completely opposite to last week."

"As fans and as a management team if they perform like that nine out of 10 weeks you cannot argue. The quality might not always be there, but if the blood, guts and desire's there you'll come out more than often on the winning side than the losing."

Frickley played out a goalless first half, but could count themselves unlucky not to score as Wells was denied by a great save and Jaz Goundry hit the outside of the post with a header.

They went ahead after the break when Piteu Crouz, Joe Stacey and Kegan Everington linked up well to set Wells free to score.

The returning Joe West went close to doubling the lead with a free-kick that went just wide, but Stockton equalised with Nicholson's looping header.