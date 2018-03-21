Ponte Colls gearing up for testing run-in

After having yet another game called off last weekend, Pontefract Collieries are desperate to get back into action tonight when due to travel to play Hall Road Rangers in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division.

The game was due to be played last night, but was put back 24 hours to allow time for Rangers’ pitch to recover further after it was waterlogged.

With their backlog of matches now making it that they have to play four games in a week on at least three occasions before the end of the campaign Colls face a testing run-in while having to keep on winning if they are to achieve their ambition of promotion to the Evo-Stik League.

Ponte could only look on as title rivals AFC Mansfield were able to play last Saturday and beat Clipstone 9-0 to go 10 points clear of Collieries ahead of the midweek fixtures.

Colls’ match at Bottesford Town that was called off last Saturday has now been rearranged for Monday, April 23 – two days before they are due to meet leaders AFC Mansfield in what could be a winner take all clash.

This Saturday Pontefract are back at home to seventh-placed Bridlington Town while next Tuesday they host Penistone Church, who are in ninth.

Two days later they are down travel to play either Selby Town or Shirebrook Town in a fourth round NCE League Cup tie, but the third round match between the two Towns has yet to be played and was postponed last night.

Glasshoughton Welfare, meanwhile, had their NCE Division One game at home to Winterton Rangers called off last Saturday with the match now being rearranged for tonight (Thursday).

It was frustrating for Welfare to have no game for the second week running and they will be hoping it does not affect their excellent form in 2018 when they have won seven of their nine matches. They are away to Brigg Town this Saturday and remain in contention for a top six play-off spot with 10 games remaining and currently standing in eighth place.