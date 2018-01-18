Ponte Colls lose out in late turn round

Pontefract Collieries’ sudden downturn continued when they suffered a third straight narrow defeat.

Ponte led twice away to Pickering Town on their return to the Toolstation NCE Premier only for two goals in the last nine minutes to clinch a turnaround 3-2 win for their hosts, who leapfrogged Colls into third place with the result.

Following their FA Vase disappointment the week before Colls looked to be heading back to business as usual in the league when top scorer Eli Hey put them ahead after 14 minutes.

Bradley Freer hit back to level for the home team and it stayed 1-1 to half-time.

Kane Reece struck on the hour to restore Colls’ lead only for the dramatic late turn round to see George Bissett equalise and Billy Logan score a 90th minute winner for Pickering.

Ponte’s hopes of bouncing back on Tuesday night and reclaiming their top three spot were ruined by the weather as their scheduled home game against Penistone Church was postponed due to heavy rain that left their pitch waterlogged.

They hope to get back into action this Saturday and will be looking to complete a hat-trick when they travel to play Worksop Town, who they beat 5-1 in the league in August and 3-0 in the FA Vase last month.

Colls also take on 16th-placed Hall Road Rangers away next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Despite defeats in their last two league games they remain well placed with at least four games in hand on the teams above them.