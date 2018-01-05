Ponte Colls raring to go for big FA Vase tie

Pontefract Collieries are hoping to put a disappointing end to 2017 quickly behind them as they start the New Year with one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Colls were unhappy that their rematch with Garforth Town after they had narrowly lost to them the previous week was called off late on last Saturday, leaving them with yet another game to rearrange and still 23 Toolstation NCE Premier Division games to play this season.

It will now be played on Tuesday, February 27 (kick-off 7.45pm).

But the postponement has left the players raring to go this Sunday when Ponte travel across the Pennines to play 1874 Northwich in the fourth round of the FA Vase, with a place in the last 16 of the national competition up for grabs.

The game, to be played at Witton Albion FC, kicks off at 3pm with the following Saturday put aside for a replay if needed back at the Harratts Nissan Stadium.

Colls go into the Vase tie still in third place in the league and they are now 12 points behind leaders AFC Mansfield, who have won both their matches over the holiday period, but have five games in hand.