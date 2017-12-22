Ponte Colls set for double date with Garforth

For the second week running Pontefract Collieries players were left frustrated as the weather put paid to their planned fixture.

Colls were unable to keep the pressure on Toolstation NCE Premier Division leaders AFC Mansfield as their home game against bottom of the table Clipstone was off because of a frozen pitch.

It has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 20 (kick-off 7.45pm), adding to Ponte’s already crowd looking fixture list as they are still heavily involved in several cup competitions and have 24 league matches still to play.

They are now six points behind Mansfield, although they have five games in hand on them, and will be desperate to get back to playing this Saturday when due to make the short travel to play at Garforth Town (3pm). The return is at the Harratts Nissan Stadium the following Saturday.

Colls, meanwhile, are working with Pontefract Family Centre to provide Christmas dinners and festive cheer.

The Real Bread Company, in Pontefract, will be open from 12pm to 3pm on Christmas Day, and people who want a bit of companionship are encouraged to attend.

Collieries pride themselves on their community work and 2017 has been a successful year for the club, not just on the pitch.

If anyone wants to donate, or wants more information, contact organiser Trevor Waddington on 07539 485170 or by email at trevor@pontecolls.co.uk