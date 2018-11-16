Pontefract Collieries add goalscorer Guest to squad

Prolific scoring striker Nick Guest has joined Evo-Stik East Division side Pontefract Collieries.

The former Hemsworth MW favourite was a free agent after leaving AFC Mansfield before Ponte moved to boost their striker options as they look to maintain their promising start to life in their first season in the Evo-Stik League.

Guest, whose former clubs also include Farsley Celtic. Goole and Ossett Town in the Evo-Stik League, has begun training with his new teammates and will be in contention for a place in the team this weekend.

The Colls management team said: We are pleased to finally get Nick into the club after speaking with him.

“He is a player we’ve liked for some time and we feel his attributes will compliment our other forwards at the club.

“He’s a pacy natural goalscorer and we look forward to getting to work with him over the coming weeks.

“Welcome to the club Nick, we can’t wait to see you scoring goals in a Colls shirt.”

Guest made his mark his three spells with Ponte’s neighbours, Hemsworth MW, scoring some memorable goals as they climbed from the first division to the Premier in the NCE League.

Pontefract, meanwhile, were left without a game last weekend as their scheduled opponents, Wisbech Town, were involved in an FA Trophy replay, but they return to action this Saturday at home to Spalding United.

The visitors to the G&R Stadium are down in 16th place while Colls remain in sixth despite their week off.