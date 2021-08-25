Pontefract Collieries are edged out after Hey goal

Scorer: Eli Hey.

Pontefract Collieries suffered their second defeat of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier East League when they went down 2-1 at home to previously winless Cleethorpes Town last night.

In an evenly matched contest Jon Oglesby’s goal 13 minutes from time condemned them to a second home defeat.

Cleethorpes had taken the lead through Alex Flett after just four minutes and made a fast start when they could have been further in front.

But Colls got a foothold in the game and after big shouts for a penalty after Eli Hey went down fell on deaf ears they produced their first effort on goal with Vaughan Redford shooting over.

They were level when Jack Vann and Gavin Rothery set up Hey to score from six yards out and began to fashion more chances with Mikey Dunn seeing a shot saved and Redford heading over.

Jack Lazenby’s strike from distance brought another save from the visiting keeper and it remained 1-1 to the interval.

In the second half Ponte came within inches of taking the lead as Redford’s shot was tipped onto the crossbar.

Cleethorpes also went close before they came up with their 77th minute winner as Oglesby’s shot took a deflection on its way into the net.