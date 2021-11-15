Pontefract Collieries back to winning ways ahead of big task at Marske United

Pontefract Collieries

New loan signing Rob Guilfoyle made an immediate impact as he scored both the goals in a 2-1 home win over Hebburn Town that lifted Colls a place in the table and gave their confidence a boost after some dispiriting recent results.

Now they face a much bigger test against a Marske team rated as possibly the best in the division tomorrow night, but can travel with increased hopes after a hard working display that saw off their opponents from the north east last weekend.

Hebburn had the first big chance when Connor Bell miskicked with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

But Ponte settled into their game and went ahead on 32 minutes when Derry Robson played in Joao Rangel down the right and his cross was headed home by Guilfoyle, who arrived at the club in the week on a month’s loan deal from Bradford (Park Avenue).

The lead was doubled on 66 minutes when possession was won and Guilfoyle was played in to fire home his second goal on his debut.

Hebburn threw plenty at Colls in a bid to turn the game round, but the home defence stood solid and keeper Ryan Musselwhite made a fine save to deny Olly Martin when the visitors did get through the backline.

Musselwhite was beaten in the 86th minute, however, when Michael Richardson hit a superb free-kick into the net off the crossbar.