Pontefract Collieries beaten by weather but stay second

Pontefract Collieries stayed in second place in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division despite having their scheduled game postponed last Saturday.

Colls were due to host Pickering Town at their G&R Stadium, but the game fell victim to the icy overnight weather and was called off.

But they did not lose any essential ground as leaders Morpeth Town had their match at fourth-placed Brighouse Town postponed and third-placed Tadcaster Albion saw their home match with Sheffield FC abandoned.

Lincoln United could have gone above Ponte in the table with a victory, but could only draw 2-2 at Belper Town.

Colls know they are likely to lose their second position this Saturday as they are without a game while some of their rivals are in action.

Pontefract’s next game is a big West Yorkshire derby and will bring another first when they host Ossett United for the first time.

The sides have never met in a competitive clash before with Collieries new to this level of football and United a newly formed club in the summer after Ossett Town and Ossett Albion joined forces.

The game is due to take place on Boxing Day, with a 3pm kick-off and a big crowd expected at the G&R Stadium.

Ossett started the season strongly, but went through a difficult patch before a couple of recent wins have revived their league fortunes to put them in ninth place, seven points behind Pontefract.