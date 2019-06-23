Pontefract Collieries boost squad for 2019-20 season

Pontefract Collieries have boosted their squad for next season with the signing of three more players with big experience of playing in the Evo-Stik League.

On the back of announcing that they have retained many of last season’s successful squad, Colls have confirmed a trio of additions that have allowed them to make a real statement that they intend to give it a big go for promotion again.

After announcing the capture of ex-Poland international goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski last week, Pontefract have added two more former Frickley Athletic players who formed part of a strong backline at Westfield Lane in their Evo-Stik Premier Division days.

Centre-backs Jameel Ible and John Cyrus will now pull on Colls shirts after agreeing deals in the last week.

The two previously played together for Frickley and formed a big partnership before spells at Scarborough and Altrincham FC respectively.

Ible played against Ponte last season and was part of the Frickley side that earned a draw at the G&R Construction Stadium.

A handy goalscorer as well as solid defender, the St Kitts & Nevis international looks a strong signing for a team aiming to stay very much on the up.

A further signing confirmed by Collieries is centre-forward Tom Corner, who is arriving from division rivals Ossett United.

Corner has been a nuisance for Ponte defenders in recent years for Ossett and previously Tadcaster Albion and they are delighted to have him on their side for the forthcoming campaign.

Colls’ goalkeeper of the past two seasons, Ryan Musselwhite, meanwhile, has signed for fellow Evo-Stik side Belper Town.

Pontefract have added to their coaching staff with a couple of appointments.

The club are pleased to announce that Jon Hood and Mark Whitehouse have joined the coaching set up.

Hood, formerly of Frickley Athletic, has joined as the new goalkeeper coach for the coming season and has a lot of experience at this level, both in coaching and from his playing career.

Whitehouse has become first team coach. The former club captain has been a part of the club for some time and has now moved into the coaching ranks alongside Luke Jeffs, assistant manager Craig Rouse and manager Craig Parry.