Pontefract Collieries continue preparations with local derby

Pontefract Collieries are set to continue their preparations for the new season with a home game against neighbours Frickley Athletic this Saturday.

With their big kick-off in the Bet Victor Northern Premier League just over a week away the management will be looking for a good display against opponents at the same level, although they will play in a different division in the forthcoming season.

Colls were in action on Tuesday night when they hosted a Huddersfield Town Academy team and came from three down to draw 3-3.

The young Terriers struck twice and added a penalty in the first half before Ponte began their comeback with Connor Smythe netting.

After the break Colls dominated with Smythe and Mickey Dunn both scoring. They could have won it, but Vaughan Redford hit the crossbar with a penalty.

Ponte looked in good shape when they beat Atherton Collieries 6-1 to lift the Collieries Cup last Saturday.

Afterwards assistant manager Craig Rouse said: “Close to where we want to be. Still things to learn and work on together, but much better.

“To score six away from home against a very good side shows we are heading the right way.”

Colls were soon ahead through Joe Lumsden and opened up a four-goal lead in the first 25 minutes with Gavin Rothery, John Cyrus and Lumsden again on target.

Redford added to the lead after the break with two more goals before Atherton scored a consolation.

Ponte have added to their squad with the signing of Layton Swaine following a successful trial period.