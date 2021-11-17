Pontefract Collieries denied by late goal after battling effort at Marske

Gavin Rothery, who came close to a goal for Pontefract Collieries at Marske United.

Craig Rouse' s men produced a tremendous defensive display and looked set to be rewarded with a point from a goalless draw only for their hosts to snatch a last-gasp winner to claim all the points and move up to second place in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

Ponte were aiming to back up their long awaited win last Saturday, but knew they faced a tough challenge against opponents rated by many as the best team in the division and responded to the task only for the dramatic finish to go against them.

Rouse changed his line-up from Saturday with Jack Vann, Scott Smith, Jack Lazenby and Gavin Rothery all coming into the starting line-up.

In front of a good-sized crowd of 440, there was nothing in it in the first half, but Spencer Clarke and Gavin Rothery did work the home keeper and Matty Tymon missed a great chance for Marske when free in the box only to send his header wide on the stroke of half-time.

Colls continued to defend resolutely after the break and Joao Rangel could have snatched a winner, but sent a shot over.

Ryan Musselwhite made several saves, but was denied his clean sheet right at the end as Tymon headed in from a corner in the first minute of added time.