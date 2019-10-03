Pontefract Collieries display and result ‘just what we wanted’ says manager Craig Parry

Manager Craig Parry was delighted with his team’s ability to bounce back from a disappointing week with a 4-1 victory at home to Pickering Town in the BetVictor NPL North West.

After an FA Cup exit and a league defeat at Mossley it was back to form for Colls as they made it three wins from three at home in the league and moved up to fifth in the table.

Two goals in each half sealed an important victory, although Pickering were first to score through Daniel Earl after just five minutes. Gavin Rothery levelled within two minutes and Ponte went on to take charge with further efforts by Mikey Dunn, Joe Lumsden and Vaughan Redford.

Manager Parry was pleased with the attacking play of his players.

He said: “It was a good result and a good performance and just what we needed after defeat to Mossley.

“The message straight away after they scored was to keep calm and do what we’re good at. I thought we did that well and we responded quickly. It’s good to see all the strikers get on the scoresheet and they took their chances well.

“We’re a side that’s built on scoring. There’s not one team talk for any game we go into where we say we set out to defend and nullify teams, it’s constantly how many goals can we score.

“We’re a high scoring side and we’re set up to score. We haven’t just got four strikers up there, we’ve got both full-backs in the box at the same time. We’re constantly overloading the opposition and looking to put them on the back foot to score goals. We’ve done that absolutely perfectly and I’m happy with the performance.

Parry believes home form is going to be key if Ponte are to push for promotion.

He added: “If you are going to be anywhere near you’ve got to win your home games. We’ve got to make this place a fortress.

“It’s good to get another three points at home and we’ve got to take that into next Saturday. We’ve got to try and win as many as possible at home – if you clean up at home it guarantees you top five.”

Pontefract are at home again this Saturday when they take on a Runcorn Linnets side they drew 1-1 with away on the opening day of the season.

They should have confidence restored after overcoming the early blip against Pickering when they conceded a soft goal.

Rothery made it 1-1 with a smart finish and Colls got on top with Redford and Dunn going close before Dunn found the net to put the home team ahead.

There were no more goals in the first half although Redford and Jack Greenhough both went close. Lumsden came up with a clever close range finish for his fourth goal since his move to Ponte to make it 3-1 eight minutes into the second half and it was effectively all over six minutes later when Redford got the goal he had been threatening all afternoon after being superbly played in by Dunn.

Jake Picton was denied by the visitors’ keeper as Colls went for more goals, but there were a few flash points w