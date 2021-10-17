Pontefract Collieries drawn at home to Maidenhead United in FA Cup first round - if they can get past Halifax Town

Pontefract Collieries on the attack in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Halifax Town.

Craig Rouse's men produced a fantastic display yesterday to draw with a Halifax team currently sitting third in the National League - three divisions above Pontefract, but will have to do it all over again in the replay.

If they can get through the reward is a home tie against opponents also in the National League and managed by former West Ham player Alan Devonshire. with the tie due to take place on the weekend of November 6.

But in order to earn their first round proper tie Colls must get past Halifax in a replay taking place on Tuesday night at the Shay Stadium.

Pontefract Collieries goalkeeper Ryan Musselwhite claims the ball during his man of the match display against Halifax Town.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and it has been confirmed that supporters wishing to attend do not require a ticket and can pay on the gate.

Admission prices are the same as the initial tie at Pontefract yesterday: Adults £12, concessions £10, 12-17-year-olds £5 and U12s £2.