Pontefract Collieries drawn at home to Maidenhead United in FA Cup first round - if they can get past Halifax Town
Pontefract Collieries have been drawn out at home to Maidenhead United in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, if they can win their replay against Halifax Town on Tuesday night.
Craig Rouse's men produced a fantastic display yesterday to draw with a Halifax team currently sitting third in the National League - three divisions above Pontefract, but will have to do it all over again in the replay.
If they can get through the reward is a home tie against opponents also in the National League and managed by former West Ham player Alan Devonshire. with the tie due to take place on the weekend of November 6.
But in order to earn their first round proper tie Colls must get past Halifax in a replay taking place on Tuesday night at the Shay Stadium.
Kick-off is 7.45pm and it has been confirmed that supporters wishing to attend do not require a ticket and can pay on the gate.
Admission prices are the same as the initial tie at Pontefract yesterday: Adults £12, concessions £10, 12-17-year-olds £5 and U12s £2.
Away fans should enter through turnstiles 15/16/17 in the East Stand, with cash payments only and they are asked to have correct cash where possible. The turnstiles will be open from 6:45pm.