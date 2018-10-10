Pontefract Collieries earn point in six-goal thriller

After going more than a year without a draw Pontefract Collieries finished all square for the second time in the space of four days in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

They were involved in a thrilling game away to Loughborough Dynamo last Saturday when unable to claim a win despite netting three times. This was after drawing 1-1 with second-placed Marske United in midweek.

A poor start saw Ponte trail at half-time at Loughborough as Karl Demidh found the back of the net for the mid-table hosts who have a strong home record.

The second half was packed with goalmouth action and saw Colls quickly level within two minutes as Mikey Dunn marked his return to the team after suspension with a goal.

Luke Thorogood restored the home side’s advantage, but two goals in two minutes turned the game on its head again with Glyn Cotton netting his first goal of the season and Eli Hey adding to his tally to make it 3-2 to Ponte.

They were now looking good to claim all three points only for Dynamo to hit back again when awarded a penalty put away by Demidh.

Ponte have lost one and gained another to their squad in the last week. Winger Tom Dugdale, who joined from Frickley in the summer, has left while centre-half Alex Varley is the new boy, arriving from Goole.

Colls enter the FA Trophy for the first time this Saturday when they travel to Clitheroe for a preliminary round tie (3pm).

Tonight they are in action in the league, at home to Morpeth Town, kick-off 7.45pm.