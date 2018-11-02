Pontefract Collieries edged out after Gray nets first goal

Not for the first time this season Pontefract Collieries were unable to hold onto a lead as they went down 2-1 at Lincoln United in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

Mark Gray’s first goal for the club gave Colls a first half lead, but the home side levelled before the break and went on to clinch a 2-1 win.

A lively first 45 minutes saw both teams look dangerous in attack. Eli Hey missed a great chance and Vaughan Redford was denied by the home keeper before Ponte took the lead as Gray netted from a corner.

Lincoln were level within five minutes when a long throw was not dealt with and Paul Grimes nipped in to score.

Colls made a good start to the second half with Connor Smythe firing wide and only a good save from keeper Emery denying them following a smart break.

But it was the hosts who scored next with Andy Hutchinson shooting home.

Ponte looked to hit back and had the ball in the net only for the referee to rule that Emery had been fouled. They kept going, but Lincoln saw out the remainder and moved up to second place while Colls are now in ninth.

This Saturday Pontefract are at home to bottom of the table Cleethorpes Town.

Colls have added to their squad with the signing on loan of former Leeds United and England U19s midfielder Gavin Rothery.

The experienced player joins on a season long loan from Hyde United and went straight into the Ponte team to make his debut at Lincoln.

Born in Morley, Rothery progressed through the Leeds United youth system and was first involved in the first team after being an unused substitute against Rotherham United in May 2005.

He was named in the England under 19 team in February 2006 along with Theo Walcott and was rated as one of the best prospects at the academy before a major ankle injury which required reconstruction surgery denied him the chance to develop further with Leeds.

Rothery has gone on to play for several teams higher up the non-league ladder than Colls, including York City, Harrogate Town and Guiseley as well as Football League club Carlisle.