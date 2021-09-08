Pontefract Collieries edged out in seven-goal thriller

Two goals: Jack Vann.

Pontefract Collieries failed to reproduce their FA Cup form as they suffered a fourth home defeat so far this season when going down in a seven-goal thriller with Lincoln United in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East last night.

Despite dominating much of the first half and taking the lead through Jack Vann on 10 minutes they somehow found themselves 2-1 down at the break.

Two goals in two minutes from Andy Janssen and George Asplin turned the game on its head and gave the hosts plenty to ponder at the break.

Lincoln scored again nine minutes after the break when Asplin struck again and Ponte now had a real mountain to climb.

To their credit, their heads did not drop, they stayed in the contest and fought back to be level as Vann netted again in the 78th minute and Derry Robson was also on target three minutes later.

However, Jake Park came up with an 87th minute for the visitors to give them a 4-3 victory.

It was tough to take for Ponte after they had battled back so well in the second half, but they know they have to improve their defending at this level if they are to begin to climb the table from their current bottom three position.