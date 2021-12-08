Pontefract Collieries face key game against Pickering Town on their return to action

Pontefract Collieries are hoping to return to action on Saturday after a couple of blank weekends caused by the weather.

The inactivity and narrow defeats in their two most recent games have seen Colls drop to second from bottom in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East and next up is a home game against the side at the bottom, Pickering Town.

Ponte can, however, do the double over Pickering having beaten them 3-1 in August.

The postponed game against Stockton Town, meanwhile, has now been rearranged for Saturday, February 12.

Colls have launched multi-sports sessions for children aged between five and 16 who have any form of disability or children who qualify for Pupil Premium.

The sessions cover a variety of sports to provide the children with a new, fun experience each time.

Hour-long sessions from 5-6pm began last week and take place each Monday at the Aspire @ The Park facility. For more information or to register your child’s attendance, call Jayden Hills on 07862277461.

The Pontefract club also recently started free disability adult football sessions.

The weekly sessions take place at the club’s Beechnut Lane home, with football sessions being an hour long (1-2pm) on Mondays.