Pontefract Collieries home in on another win as Guest nets on debut

Refreshed Pontefract Collieries benefitted from their week off as they made it back to back 3-0 successes in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division at their G&R Stadium.

Victory was never in doubt as Craig Parry’s men took a grip from the start and dominated most of the game in their first-ever league meeting with Spalding United.

The visitors came into the game fourth from bottom and rarely looked likely to improve their position against a Ponte team just behind the play-off places, now in sixth place.

Colls had Fabian Bailey back in their starting line-up, while new signing Nick Guest had to wait for his debut as he was on the substitutes’ bench.

They started strongly and were rewarded for their early attacking with the opening goal on 10 minutes as Mikey Dunn latched onto a ball over the top and calmly slotted past the Spalding keeper.

More openings followed, but the visitors’ goal somehow survived with the score staying 1-0 to half-time.

Liam Marshall did get in position to send a dangerous cross over for Spalding, but it was just out of reach of his forwards and that was it as far as they were concerned for creating anything in the home box.

They did send a free-kick over, but at the other end some wayward shooting let United off the hook while Luke Jeffs was unlucky to see his half-volley fly just wide.

The visitors were also grateful to goalkeeper Duggan who made two terrific saves.

Duggan was beaten, however, five minutes into the second half when Colls were awarded a penalty and top scorer Eli Hey stepped up to make no mistake from the spot.

Ponte remained on top and only a brave save by Duggan at the feet of Gavin Rothery on the edge of the box denied the former Leeds United junior his first goal in Colls colours.

Guest came on for his debut and almost made an immediate impact as he sent a header crashing against the crossbar.

The former Hemsworth MW striker was not to be denied a goal, though, as he finished off one of the best moves of the game from the edge of the area to make it 3-0.

That was the way it finished with no shortage of candidates for man of the match for Pontefract, who will be delighted with the clean sheet as well as the victory and three points.

If results go their way Collieries can climb as high as third place this Saturday if they can make the most of a third straight home game. They host Carlton Town, who are down in 15th place in the East Division. Kick-off is 3pm.