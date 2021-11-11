Pontefract Collieries launch their first women's team

Football News

The team's head coach Dave Hotchkiss said: "It is a huge step forward for the club. We first got girls teams at junior age groups in August 2020, so to develop on top of that with open age women’s football just 15 months later is testament to the club itself for embracing the women’s game, and recognising it’s fast growing popularity, and truly following its own ethos of football for all.

"For me personally, to be spearheading the development of the female game at the Colls is something I’m incredibly proud of.

"Our successes on and off the pitch is already nothing short of phenomenal given the pandemic, and great credit has to go to the club who have trusted me to pull together a team of volunteers who are passionate about developing the female pathway here."

To kick-start the new team, Colls will host two open training sessions on Thursday, November 25 and December 2 (8pm to 9pm) for women aged 18 and over. The sessions will be held at De Lacy High School, Knottingley.