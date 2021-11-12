Pontefract Collieries loan Bradford Park Avenue striker

Pontefract Collieries have signed Bradford Park Avenue centre-forward Rob Guilfoyle on a month's loan, subject to FA approval.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:51 pm
Pontefract Collieries News. Pic: Marcus Branston

Guilfoyle, who can also play as a winger, spent two years at Hull City scoring more than 50 goals for both the club's U18s and U23s and was a leading goal-scorer during his academy career.

The 19-year-old had a spell at York City before signing for National League North side Bradford Park Avenue in June.

Colls host Hebburn Town in the Northern Premier League East on Saturday.

Hull CityHebburn TownNational LeagueYork City