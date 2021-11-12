Pontefract Collieries loan Bradford Park Avenue striker
Pontefract Collieries have signed Bradford Park Avenue centre-forward Rob Guilfoyle on a month's loan, subject to FA approval.
Guilfoyle, who can also play as a winger, spent two years at Hull City scoring more than 50 goals for both the club's U18s and U23s and was a leading goal-scorer during his academy career.
The 19-year-old had a spell at York City before signing for National League North side Bradford Park Avenue in June.
Colls host Hebburn Town in the Northern Premier League East on Saturday.