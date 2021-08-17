Pontefract Collieries look to bounce back after opening day defeat

Pontefract Collieries' Vaughan Redford, who hit the post against Ossett United.

Craig Rouse’s men are away to Pickering Town and will need to sharpen up after their first game in the Pitching In Northern Premier League’s East Division saw them huff and puff without putting finishing touches to promising positions.

Ossett withstood early pressure in a fast start by Colls and served warning of what was to come when hitting the crossbar with a golden opportunity.

They did go in front on 38 minutes as Aaron Haswell curled a well struck free-kick into the home net.

The second half saw Ponte come out firing and they were unlucky not to equalise as Mikey Dunn had an effort cleared off the line, Vaughan Redford hit the post and Eli Hey was unable to make the most of a couple of chances.

Ossett survived and sealed their victory four minutes from time when former Everton junior George Green was set free to calmly slide the ball past keeper Ryan Musselwhite.

Assistant manager Andy Seed drew some positives from the game despite the defeat.

He said: “We were on top 70 per cent of the game, we just need to concentrate more to ensure we aren’t getting punished on the break.

“We just need to be a bit wiser as a unit. Individually we have a good squad, but we need to make sure that we keep composure and defend smarter.