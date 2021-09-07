Pontefract Collieries look to take FA Cup form back into league

Pontefract Collieries scorer Scott Brown.

Craig Rouse’s men put their indifferent league form behind them last Saturday with a convincing 3-0 win at Barnoldswick Town in the first qualifying round.

They have equalled the best run in the competition in the club’s history and will now take on North West Counties League side Squires Gate, away again, in the next round with just three more wins guaranteeing a place in the first round proper alongside the Football League sides.

Another North West Counties League side, Barnoldswick, were swept aside as Ponte established a two-goal lead in the first half and saw out the tie well after the break.

They made a strong start with Mikey Dunn getting in three early shots and it was no surprise when Vaughan Redford opened the scoring on 13 minutes after latching onto Ryan Musselwhite’s long kick up field.

Scott Brown almost doubled the lead with a speculative quick free-kick from inside his own half that almost caught out the home goalkeeper.

Dunn continued to cause havoc down the left and he set up Gavin Rothery, but the latter saw his effort well saved. The resulting corner came back to Scott Smith, who crossed deep to the back post where Spencer Clarke guided a header back for Brown to power home a header that made it 2-0.

Ponte continued to defend well into the second half and after Eli Hey, Smith and Redford went close they sealed victory with a Redford penalty after Smith was brought down following fine play by Rothery and Hey.

Colls are now looking to take their cup form back to the league when they hosted Lincoln United in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

With defeats in all three of their home league games so far Ponte are keen to begin making amends and begin a climb up the table from their present 16th position.