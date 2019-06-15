Pontefract Collieries management team agree to stay with club

Pontefract Collieries management team Craig Parry and Craig Rouse will be leading the team again next term as they look to go one better than the season recently finished.

Manager Parry and his assistant Rouse have both confirmed that they are staying with the club and Luke Jeffs will also continue in his role as player-coach.

Jordan Wildey has left his position as goalkeeping coach, but a number of key players from last season have signed up for another year with Colls in the Evo-Stik League.

Local lad Mikey Dunn is among the forwards to commit to the Pontefract club, having proved a popular and skilful player in the team’s rise up the divisions.

Young forward Vaughan Redford, who scored some vital goals for Ponte in the 2018-19 campaign, is also staying.

In midfield Colls will once again have the services of Cody Cromack, whose ability to break up play and set attacks going has been one of the keys to their success.

Tough tackling Scott Brown is also staying on while Fabian Bailey, who joined the club from Frickley Athletic last term, has signed on for another year.

Another former Frickley player, Jake Picton, is one of the defenders to agree another year alongside Jimmy Williams and right-back Jack Greenhough who enjoyed another outstanding season and was once again an important figure with his long throws and free-kicks.

Colls are also pleased to confirm that midfielder Gavin Rothery has joined the club permanently following his loan move from Hyde United midway through last term.

Formerly of Leeds United’s Academy, Guiseley and Gainsborough Trinity, the one-time England youth international has been a great addition to the team.

A further signing is goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski, who replaces the departing Ryan Musselwhite, who will be missed after being a key player for the club in the last two seasons. Ponte have gone big with their replacement with a six foot four former Frickley stopper who played professionally in the Polish League and has a cap for Poland.

Colls looked back on their excellent first season at Northern Premier League level when they held their presentation night at the weekend.

Centre-back Jake Picton took the managers’ player of the season award, which was sponsored by Keats Engineering.

His defensive partner, Spencer Clarke, received the players’ player of the year award, sponsored by Future Stars Development.

The committee player of the season accolade, sponsored by Phil and Tina Goodworth, saw joint winners in Spencer Clarke and Jake Picton.

Supporters’ player of the year, sponsored by Frank Burnley and Johnson, went to striker Eli Hey who banged in the goals until a serious injury ended his campaign early.

Winner of the young player of the year, sponsored by Future Stars Development, was Vaughan Redford.

Goal of the season award, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches, went to Jimmy Williams for his effort against Ossett United.