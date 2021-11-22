Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse, who was frustrated as his team suffered back to back narrow defeats.

After losing out 1-0 to an injury-time goal at Marske United in midweek, Colls lost 1-0 again with Adam Priestley's goal 11 minutes from time proving the difference between the teams at Bracken Edge.

Rouse believed his side had done enough to bring back a point against opponents up to 11th in the table with this result, but did not want to bemoan Ponte's lack of luck in recent games.

He said: “There was not a lot in it, nip and tuck.

“We felt like for the first 20, 25 minutes of the second half we were backing them up, we forced a few corners and we were getting into good areas.

“When your luck’s out, your luck’s out. But we can’t keep talking about luck - you make your own luck and we’ve got to be clinical when chances come your way and defend your box.

“The one bit of quality has decided the game. Goals change games and once they scored the goal they’ve got experienced players in their changing room, they know how to slow things down and they knew how to manage the game and manage the referee - that's exactly what they did.

"They've seen the game through and that's what we should be attempting to do to teams. We've got to go and get the goal and make sure we are seeing games in the last 20, 25.

"But it's another defeat and we've got to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and look forward to the next game."

On the back to back narrow defeats in the last week, Rouse said: "We were probably talking four weeks ago about conceding way too many goals and giving too many chances up. Now it's the opposite, we seemed to have shut the door at the back end.

"Obviously we have been done by the odd goal in both away games and we don't seem to be opening teams up as easy as we did do previously and are not creating enough chances. It's something we've got to go away and work on.

"But when you have your spells on top you've got to score and take the game away from them. That's not what we've done, we've left them in the game and obviously they went on and won it."

Despite the result Pontefract remained third from bottom and they are back at home this Saturday when they host Stockton Town, who are up in eighth.

"We're looking forward to it," added Rouse.

"We won our last home game, we've got to be positive, we've got to get in there and train for a hard week.