Pontefract Collieries manager praises players after amazing comeback with 10 men

Manager Craig Parry praised his side’s team spirit and battling qualities, which were on full display as they came from two down to win 3-2 in dramatic style at Widnes in the BetVictor NPL North West.

Cody Cromack’s goal direct from a corner earned a last gasp win for a Colls team down to 10 men after Mikey Dunn was sent-off 20 minutes from time when the team was 2-1 behind.

While it was obviously far from plain sailing it was a win against the odds in the end as the Ponte players showed all their resilience and ability following a performance that was initially below par.

“It was an entertaining game for anyone watching, but probably not for us on the side. The start was not good enough and we were not good enough performance wise until Mikey Dunn’s sending off,” said manager Parry.

“They say a sending off changes games, but our own side’s sending off changed it in the favour of us.

“When we went down to 10 men we decided then we were going to fight for each other, we worked for each other, passed the ball well and had movement.

“Once you’re a man down you can either pack in and it ends up three or four or you have to grab each other and fight for each other. It just shows the togetherness that we’ve got – we didn’t down tools.”

Parry admitted that he had to change the system his team were playing after they were made to struggle in the early parts of the game being played on an artificial pitch Widnes FC share with the Widnes Vikings rugby league team.

He added: “The shape we went out with just didn’t suit this pitch and at times we got overrun.

“Rousy (Craig Rouse, assistant manager) was in my ear after 15 minutes to change the formation and rightly so. It allowed us to get a foothold in the game before it was gone from us.”

Colls went into the game off the back of four straight wins and looked to make a fast start with some early pressuring of the ball leading to right-back Jack Greenhough curling a shot wide.

A long kick from keeper Seb Malkowski found Gavin Rothery, who controlled the ball well only to see his shot saved.

Widnes began to take control, however, with Malkowski forced into his first save and the hosts then managed to beat the goalkeeper to open the scoring on 23 minutes when Ben Hodkinson finished smartly following a rare Colls defensive lapse.

More chances followed for the hosts before a change in formation gave Ponte more of a solid look. They were unable to hit back before half-time, though, and stayed one down to the break.

A lively start to the second period saw Malkowski make an outstanding save for Colls while they produced a good break that ended with Vaughan Redford shooting well off target.

Widnes doubled their lead on 55 minutes as Malkowski could not hold an initial shot and Hodkinson pounced to put away the rebound. Attacker Dunn came close to hitting back for Ponte before they did make it 2-1 when Redford headed home following a great cross by Dunn, who moments later blotted his copybook by being sent-off after earlier receiving a yellow card.

The drama continued when less than a minute later it was 2-2 as left-back Connor Smythe’s brilliant free-kick from 20 yards out found the net via the underside of the crossbar.

The amazing comeback was complete in the 89th minute when Smythe won a corner and from it Cromack’s curling flag kick appeared to go straight into the net with defender Jake Picton making sure the ball was over the line for a dramatic winner.

The win moved Pontefract up a place to fourth in the table, but they take a break from the league this Saturday when back in Buildbase FA Trophy action away to Runcorn Linnets in a first qualifying round tie.

It will be the third meeting between the teams already this season as they both play in the same division, with Colls drawing 1-1 at Runcorn on the opening day of the season and beating them 1-0 at home in the return league fixture at the start of this month.

Another tight contest is expected as the Pontefract team bids to go further in the competition than they have previously in their history.