Pontefract Collieries manager ready to face tough challenge head on

Craig Rouse.

Colls were always up against it on their travel to play opponents full of confidence and flying high in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East, but when Shildon were reduced to 10 men in the first half with the game still goalless it was an opportunity missed as the Pontefract side went down 4-0.

The result left Rouse's men still second from bottom and more than keen to find some improvement in the coming weeks.

He said: "There’s no hiding away we’ll face the challenge head on, make sure we are ready to try and respond and come out fighting.

"I take the blame for the defeat and it's clear the group needs help in terms of more depth throughout the squad.

"That ultimately falls on my shoulders and its something I’ll look to address over the coming weeks.

"We’ve seen players leave the club over the last few weeks for reasons that I’ll keep in house, so now it’s up to me to re-address the balance."

On what went wrong at Shildon, Rouse added: "I thought we started the game really positively and created a few good chances, hitting the bar and the outside of the post. But the old saying is goals change games and at present we aren’t punishing teams when we have a spell of pressure.

"We then gave away two really soft penalties, both of which I thought were pens but both were avoidable from our perspective.