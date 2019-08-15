Pontefract Collieries ready for big kick-off

Pontefract Collieries and Frickley Athletic were pleased with their final pre-season run out against each other before the real stuff begins with the big kick-off in the BetVictor Northern Premier this Saturday.

Colls came out on top 1-0 in a competitive friendly against their Elmsall opponents thanks to an early goal by recent signing Joe Lumsden, whose shot went in via a deflection.

Now it is on to the competitive games with Ponte starting their campaign in the new North West Division away to Runcorn Linnets while Frickley will tackle Chasetown at home in the South East Division.

Ponte assistant manager Craig Rouse said: “I think we’re happy with where we’re at so far.

“We’re unbeaten throughout pre-season with six wins and two draws, a lot of goals scored and not many conceded.

“You don’t win anything for pre-season, but we feel that we have built a little bit of momentum and we’d like to carry that on through into the season. But we open with some tough tests.”

Colls follow their first game against Runcorn with a quick second league outing at home to Tadcaster Albion next Tuesday.