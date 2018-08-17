Pontefract Collieries ready for big kick-off in new league

Pontefract Collieries are hoping for a big crowd as they begin life in the Evo-Stik League with a home game against Lincoln United on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

After successive promotions and more than 100 goals scored in each season Colls have been the team to watch in recent years and are now eager to test themselves in the highest league they have ever been in.

After beating fellow Evo-Stik side Ramsbottom United 7-1 and putting up a solid performance against a strong Atherton Colls in pre-season, Ponte will look to carry this on as they face the more established at this level Lincoln in the first East Division game.

With some good results and performances in a long pre-season under their belts, the boys feel ready to head into their new territory and hope to make a fast start with a second league game quickly following away to fellow promoted side Pickering Town next Tuesday.

In their final warm-up game, Pontefract won the first Colliery Cup on penalties against Atherton after the game had ended 1-1.

After some outstanding saves from both goalkeepers, Ponte emerged as 3-1 winners in the shoot-out of a pre-season game they hope to make an annual event, Jack Greenhough, Cody Cromack and Adam Knight scoring from the spot.

Eli Hey scored their goal in normal time, equalising in the second half with a good near post finish after Atherton had taken the lead with a well struck free-kick.