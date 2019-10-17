Pontefract Collieries ready for big stadium test at Widnes after FA Trophy success

It is back to the league for Pontefract Collieries this weekend with another job well done as they progressed to the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy with a home success against Glossop North End.

Goals from Connor Smythe and Vaughan Redford earned a 2-0 victory for Colls over opponents they also knocked out of the FA Cup and they can now look forward to a first qualifying tie away to Runcorn Linnets from their own division on Saturday, October 26.

Before then they return to action in the BetVictor NPL North West Division with an away game at Widnes who are down in 15th place, but have only played two games at home so far at the Halton Stadium they share with the Widnes Vikings rugby league team.

It will be something different to play in such a big stadium for the Ponte lads and they aim to enjoy the experience as they look to push on from their current fifth position.

They can travel with some confidence after a third successive clean sheet was kept against Glossop and Colls made it four wins on the trot in all competitions.

They made a flying start and were ahead after just six minutes when left-back Smythe collected Jameel Ible’s long diagonal ball and advanced before beating the visiting keeper with a terrific low shot.

By that stage the home team could have already been three up as an early corner was headed onto the crossbar and Ible got in another header from a corner only to be foiled by the goalkeeper.

More pressure resulted in Ible heading wide after combining with Smythe again, this time getting on the end of the left-back’s free-kick.

Jack Greenhough was next to meet a dangerous ball in from a corner only the head the ball over and Glossop were lucky to still be in the tie after 20 minutes.

The visitors finally managed a worthwhile attack with a good ball played in from a free-kick, but home keeper Seb Malkowski denied them.

It was soon back to Ponte on the attack as good play by Mikey Dunn set up Gavin Rothery, but the former England youth international fired over.

Dunn came up with more good play only for his cross to just evade striker Redford with the goal looking open and it stayed 1-0 to the interval.

Colls made another fast start to the second half and doubled their advantage within a minute when Redford netted from a cross by right-back Greenhough.

Glossop had a chance to hit back soon after, but Malkowski was there to deny them again, saving with his feet.

The hosts came within inches of killing the tie off as Greenhough’s volley was deflected by a Glossop defender and hit the post following fine work by Rothery.

The latter supplied another good corner only for Ible to head wide and it stayed 2-0.

Glossop’s frustrations showed when they had a player sent-off even though he had taken no part in the game. Joel Mills booted the dugout on his way off after paying for his dissent shown to the referee. Ponte’s defence stayed resolute to the finish to see out the tie.

Assistant manager Craig Rouse was pleased with the performance and felt his side could have won by a bigger margin.

He said: “I couldn’t really pick a man of the match, every one of the players has given a massive performance and done well – 2-0 flatters them.

“It could have been a lot more – two or three set pieces in the first half, point blank headers that have been saved or put over the bar.

We were wasteful in front of goal and we went in at half-time and told them we needed to be a bit more clinical. Obviously a minute into the second half Vaughan turns a cross in, after a good move from us.

“Within a minute of us saying we need to be more clinical we have put the game to bed. Then it was just about seeing it through and making sure we did things right.”

Rouse added: “It’s a welcome distraction, we want to do well in these competitions. We had a good run in the FA Cup, equally we want to do well in the FA Trophy.

“The club will be happy because of the finance side of it, but ultimately from our perspective we’re happy with the performance, we feel we’ve played well and every player’s contributed to that.”