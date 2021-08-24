Pontefract Collieries return to league action after Redford’s winner earns FA Cup progress

Pontefract Collieries goal scorer Vaughan Redford.

Craig Rouse’s men will now face a trip to Barnoldswick Town in the first qualifying round on September 4 after winning 1-0 last Saturday.

Vaughan Redford’s 18th minute goal proved enough to earn preliminary round success with Colls defending well throughout and being good value for their victory based on a strong first half display.

Redford, Scott Brown, Derry Robson, Eli Hey and Jack Greenhough all went close to further goals in the opening 45 minutes, but the only goal came when Scott Smith turned his marker inside out before crossing to Hey, who fired across goal for Redford to pounce.

The second half brought few chances although Spencer Clarke came up from the back to go close twice.

Goole ended with 10 men after onrushing goalkeeper Mateusz Zainewski took down Smith and was sent-off for preventing a clear scoring chance.

Ponte boss Rouse was pleased with the way his side defended.

He said: “Defensively you’ve just got to be resolute.

“The pleasing thing is the clean sheet. You obviously give yourself a platform to build with a clean sheet and if we do that we’ll win more games than we lose because we’ve got players who can put the ball in the net.

“It was a game of two halves really. The first half we should’ve been home and dry with the chances we created.

“The second half we had to manage the game a little bit differently. We obviously managed it well and we’re in the hat, which is the main thing.”

Colls are back in league action when at home to Cleethorpes Town tonight at the Regional Electrical Services Ltd Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm).

It will be Ponte’s third game of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier East after they suffered an opening day defeat before bouncing back with an away win at Pickering Town.