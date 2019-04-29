Pontefract Collieries set to stage huge play-off with Ossett United after finishing as runners-up

After clinching second place in the Evo-Stik East Division with another victory on Saturday Pontefract Collieries now head for a huge play-off game tomorrow night,

Pontefract host West Yorkshire rivals Ossett United in a game kicking off at 7.45pm with a place in the play-offs final and a possible promotion place at stake.

Chris Jackson, who scored Pontefract Collieries' third goal.

After taking four points from their two league meetings with United this season Colls can go into the knockout game in confident mood. They have also finished their league campaign with just one defeat in their last 15 matches, but know this is a one-off when form often can go out of the window.

Ponte finished their league season on a high note with a 3-0 home win over Gresley, which ensured that they finished as the highest ranking team in the Wakefield district for the first time in their history.

The victory also clinched runners-up spot and was achieved with a minimum of fuss as Colls took charge in the opening half against opponents who needed to win to avoid being relegated.

Gresley started brightly to create an early chance that was saved by Ryan Musselwhite. But the hosts were in front from the 24th minute when a great break led to Nick Guest getting a shot away. It was well saved, but Mikey Dunn followed up to open the scoring.

Mikey Dunn, opened the scoring against Gresley.

Musselwhite made two more saves before Colls doubled their advantage in first half injury time, Vaughan Redford netting.

In the second half Ponte had a goal ruled out for a foul. Gresley kept going and forced another save from Musselwhite, but it was all over as a contest on 82 minutes as substitute Chris Jackson scored.

Pontefract finished with 76 points from their 38 matches to finish five ahead of Brighouse Town and 12 behind champions Morpeth Town. After Saturday’s game the players were presented with runners-up medals.