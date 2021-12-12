Pontefract Collieries have signed defender Ben Turner.

With a number of players leaving the club recently Colls have been looking to strengthen and have swooped to pick up Turner from fellow Northern Premier League side Worksop Town.

The experienced defender joins following his second spell at Worksop and has also played for North Ferriby, Frickley Athletic, Stocksbridge, Sheffield FC, Mickleover and Grantham.

The six foot two defender will add to Ponte's options across the back and is looking to help lift the team up the table after they enjoyed a massively important win over bottom club Pickering Town yesterday.

He explained his decision to move to Beechnut Lane, saying: "I live in Pontefract so it was hard to say no when they came in for me.

"It will be nice playing so close to home for a change. But overall looking forward to getting going and enjoying my football.

"I can operate as a left full-back or quite versatile along the back. I’m hoping I can bring some experience to the team and kick on both personally and as a club.

"I think the team are in a false position at the minute, so firstly we need to get some points on the board and get away from where we are and then see what can happen."