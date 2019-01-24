Pontefract Collieries suffer shock heavy defeat

Pontefract Collieries were brought down to earth with a bump as they left themselves open at the back in the second half and suffered a shock 7-3 defeat at Spalding United in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

After coming from two down to beat Belper Town the previous week Colls went for it again as they were 2-0 behind at the break once more. But there was to be no stirring comeback this time and things indeed got worse with the home team going 7-1 up before a couple of late Ponte goals gave the score more respectability.

Colls created chances and could count themselves unlucky to be trailing at the break, but their defending left a lot to be desired.

They had the first chance only for Mikey Dunn to shoot over, but were trailing from the sixth minute with Bradley Wells netting after a free-kick was knocked down. Dunn, Vaughan Redford and Chris Jackson all went close to equalising before Liam Marshall netted from a corner to make it 2-0.

Ponte continued to create chances after the break, but Leon Mettam and Wells scored for the hosts before Jackson found the net at last for Colls from a corner.

Within two minutes it was 6-1 with Romario Martin and Wells adding further Spalding goals. It was looking embarrassing when he added his second, although the visitors did manage a couple of late consolations from Spencer Clarke and Connor Smythe.

Pontefract will expect an improvement when at home to Wisbech Town this Saturday.