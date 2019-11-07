Pontefract Collieries take Marine route in bid to climb BetVictor North West table

Player of the month Connor Smythe.

They are on their travels with a game away to Marine, who are having a good season and will go into the game in third place.

They are three points above Colls, who are down in seventh, but have two games in hand on Marine and games in hand on all the teams above them.

Cup commitments have left Ponte playing catch up and they have only played one league match since the start of October.

Their scheduled game at home to Trafford last Saturday fell victim to the wet weather when a waterlogged pitch meant it was postponed. It has yet to be rearranged.

Pontefract were also due to host Tadcaster Albion in the second round of the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday night, but that tie was postponed as their opponents were involved in a Buildbase FA Trophy game and this will be another match that needs to be rescheduled.

One game that has been rearranged is Colls’ first round tie in the Integro League Cup at home to Ossett United, which is expected to attract a big crowd when staged at the Beechnut Lane ground next Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).