Pontefract march closer to Wembley as Worksop are un-Dunn by two-goal Mikey

PONTEFRACT Collieries are just four victories away from playing in the final of the FA Vase at Wembley.

Mikey Dunn bagged two goals as Collieries, making their first appearance in the competition’s third round, stormed through to the last 32 by beating Worksop Town 3-0 at Harratts Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Collieries, the only NCEL club left in the competition, visit Cheshire side 1874 Northwich, of the North West Counties League Premier Division, in the fourth round on January 6.

Pontefract, who hammered Worksop 5-1 at home in the NCEL Premier Division back in August, were again too good for their rivals last weekend.

Collieries went ahead in the 36th minute with a lovely volley from Dunn.

Dunn struck again six minutes into the second-half when he made it 2-0 with a near-post header.

Collieries sealed victory in style with a magnificent 68th minute effort from Vaughan Redford.

Premier Division title contenders Collieries return to league action on Saturday by visiting Albion Sports who they beat 2-1 in the League Cup second round in midweek thanks to goals from Eli Hey and Redford.

Next Monday, Pontefract visit Harrogate Town in the West Riding County Cup quarter-finals.