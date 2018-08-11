Pontefract out to win Colliery Cup

Pontefract Collieries play the last of their pre-season friendlies today (Saturday) when they host Atherton Collieries (2pm).

The Colliery Cup will be up for grabs for the winners of a game between two teams who now play at the same level. Both are in the Evo-Stik League which kicks off on August 18 with Ponte in the East Division and Atherton in the West.

Colls tested themselves against another West Division team in Ramsbottom United last Saturday and the signs were encouraging as they ran out 7-1 winners.

In a competitive first half Ponte led 3-1 after goals from Mikey Dunn, Jake Picton and Eli Hey.

Vaughan Redford struck twice after the break with Hey also getting his second and Adam Knight on target.

In the third of four warm-ups in eight days Ponte lost 4-2 at AFC Emley on Thursday with Connor Smythe and Redford scoring.

Colls look to have completed their squad for their first Evo-Stik League campaign with centre-half Spencer Clarke – players and supporters player of the year for the 2017-18 title winning season – committing to the club and 27-year-old former Scunthorpe United, Frickley and Shaw Lane defender Jake Picton signing.