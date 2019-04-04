Poskitt spot on to deliver three points for Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare claimed their second win in five days in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League with a narrow 1-0 success at Shirebrook Town.

It was not a game that will live long in the memory with joint manager Darren Holmes’s immediate reaction summing it up well. “A win is a win,” he said.

Holmes was able to reflect on a good week for the club, which has seen them consolidate a top 10 place as they have come out of an indifferent spell with seven points in three games.

He said: It’s been a very good week for us points wise.

“Like Tuesday, it was never going to be first on Match of the Day as the pitch was terrible and very difficult to play any sort of flowing football on. It was about working hard, putting the ball in the right areas and forcing mistakes.

“There were very few chances created by either side, but I thought we defended anything they created very well.

“Considering we had quite a few regulars missing the lads that came in did very well. All in all a win is a win and credit to the lads.

”We now need to push on and finish the season on a high.”

Welfare were well under strength for the game, missing Nathan Perks, Tom Carr, Adam Walsh, Olly Maude and Obeyanji Sinmi with Lewis Stephens coming in for his debut among a number of changes. The bobbly pitch made it tough for both teams. Robbie Savage hit a shot wide for the hosts before Welfare took the lead on 15 minutes. Zivanai Mbire saw his cross into the area handled by Mitchell Wilson and Ryan Poskitt stepped up to easily beat Levi Owen with the resulting penalty.

Soon after Owen did well to palm a Sam Pashley first time effort for a corner.

Welfare had other half chances in the half with Poskitt having a shot blocked and Stephens heading a Matt Semley cross wide. Owen then just beat Mbire to claim a loose ball.

The home side only had one real chance when Aaron Williamson shot wide.

The second half opened with Will Dodds coming close with a first time 35-yard effort that was inches over Alex Ward’s crossbar. Ward then managed to block an effort on the edge of the area.

Welfare were hardly a threatening force in the second period with only Semley having a shot which went wide.

At the other end Carter Widdowson was causing problems with his free-kicks. Ward fumbled one away for a corner and held the next effort. Another kick was headed just wide and with the last kick of the game, Ward spilled another Widdowson free-kick, but it was hacked away by Welfare defenders.

Glasshoughton are away to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday.