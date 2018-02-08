Pride in Ponte Colls’ cup exploits - but they now face fixture backlog

Assistant manager Craig Rouse was proud of his players despite seeing Pontefract Collieries miss out on the West Riding County Cup final last week.

Colls lost 2-1 to Evo-Stik Premier League side Farsley Celtic in their semi-final, but Rouse felt his side gave a good account of themselves against their higher division opponents.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked any more from the players effort wise throughout the 90 minutes.

“We had both Andy Seed and Grant Darley playing another 60 minutes after long lay-offs, as well as Eli Hey who pulled himself off the sick bed to come and do his bit for the side.

“There were some big efforts from the lads on a heavy pitch. We were proud of their efforts on the night but we’ll look back on the game as a chance missed to progress to the final.

“We had more than our fair share of the ball and the difference between the two sides was probably the decision making in the final third. “

Rouse was able to look back on another good cup run for Ponte on top of their FA Vase exploits.

He added: “Throughout the competition we’ve beaten some good sides and had a good run that the players can be proud of.

“We wish Farsley all the best for the final and we’ll now turn our attentions to our league campaign”.

Of immediate concern must be the mounting number of postponements of league games that have Pontefract facing a heavy backlog of fixtures now.

A waterlogged pitch was the cause of the cancellation of the planned game at Athersley Recreation last Saturday and it will now be played on Wednesday, April 4.

No date has been set for the away game at Staveley MW which also fell victim to the weather last night.

That has left Colls with 20 league matches still to play with less than three months to go to the end of the season.

And with leaders AFC Mansfield winning again last weekend they fell 21 points behind them so face a tough task to finish top of the Toolstation NCE Premier even if they have eight games in hand on the table toppers.

Midweeks off are certainly going to be off the agenda from here on in and Ponte are in action twice in the next week with a home game against Thackley in the league on Saturday (3pm) and another game at the Harratts Nissan Stadium next Tuesday when Pickering Town are the visitors for a third round NCE League Cup tie (7.45pm