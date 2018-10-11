Redford earns Pontefract Collieries a point against leaders

Pontefract Collieries held Evo-Stik East Division leaders Morpeth Town to a draw last night and were left frustrated they did not pick up all three points.

Vaughan Redford gave Colls a flying start with a goal after just seven minutes and played for more than an hour against 10 men with the table toppers having a player sent-off, but ended up with a 1-1 draw – their third successive draw.

Striker Redford was quick off the mark to open the scoring, turning his marker before letting fly with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

A good save from Ryan Musselwhite prevented Morpeth from quickly levelling, but the visitors did make it 1-1 on 14 minutes when David Carson netted.

Ponte almost regained their advantage when Mikey Dunn rounded the keeper only to be unable to convert the great chance.

Morpeth then went down to 10 men as Liam Henderson was red carded for an off the ball incident involving Jimmy Williams.

Colls looked to take advantage, but found chances harder to come by as their opponents closed ranks. Connor Smythe went closest to scoring just before half-time when denied by a fine save,

The second half saw Redford have a shot blocked and Eli Hey fire just over. Spencer Clarke came up from the back to send a header off target and Morpeth survived to take a point back home with them.

The result saw Colls climb up into sixth place in the table. They are in action in their first FA Trophy tie this Saturday when away to Clitheroe in a preliminary round tie (3pm).