Rob Watson takes on coaching role with Glasshoughton Welfare

Glasshoughton Welfare have appointed Rob Watson as new first team coach to work alongside joint managers Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars.

With the departure of Richard Tracey to take up a new challenge with Emley, Holmes and Vigars wanted to bring someone else in to strengthen their team.

The club attracted some great candidates through an advert placed across social media, but once they had spoken to Rob and confirmed he was available and interested he emerged as the leading candidate.

Vigars said: “It was a huge shock to everybody in the NCEL when Winterton released him last season when they were in pole position to gain promotion. It made no sense at all.

“But we’ve always admired the way Rob got Winterton playing against us so to bring someone of his pedigree onboard is fantastic for the club and hopefully their loss will be our gain.”

Glasshoughton begin pre-season training for their upcoming Northern Counties East League Division One season on Thursday, June 27.

Joint managers Holmes and Vigars are asking that potential new players and trialists join them at the TJs Arena with the first session to take place at 7pm prompt.

Three pre-season fixtures, meanwhile, have been announced, beginning with a home game against NCE Premier side Yorkshire Amateur on Tuesday, July 16.

The following Tuesday (July 23) sees Welfare host West Yorkshire League outfit Whitkirk Wanderers and on Tuesday, July 30 they play for the Bill Cook Memorial Trophy in the annual game against neighbours Pontefract Collieries with the game taking place at Glasshoughton’s TJs Arena.