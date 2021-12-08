Rotherham United loan goalkeeper to Frickley Athletic
Frickley Athletic have signed goalkeeper Josh Chapman on loan from League One side Rotherham United.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:22 pm
The 19-year-old arrived at Roundwood from Sheffield United in the summer, having come though the age groups with the Blades, and was a regular starter in their under-18s side.
On signing-up at the Millers in July, Rotherham goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington said: "Josh is a promising young goalkeeper who has fitted right in with us since joining training."
Chapman will be with the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division side until January 3.