Rotherham United loan goalkeeper to Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic have signed goalkeeper Josh Chapman on loan from League One side Rotherham United.

By Mark Berry
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:22 pm
Frickley Athletic news

The 19-year-old arrived at Roundwood from Sheffield United in the summer, having come though the age groups with the Blades, and was a regular starter in their under-18s side.

On signing-up at the Millers in July, Rotherham goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington said: "Josh is a promising young goalkeeper who has fitted right in with us since joining training."

Chapman will be with the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division side until January 3.

Rotherham UnitedLeague OneSheffield UnitedBladesMillers