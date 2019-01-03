Rothery strikes late as Pontefract Collieries extend unbeaten run

Pontefract Collieries saw their winning run ended, but made it seven games unbeaten in the Evo-Stik East Division with a 1-1 draw at Stamford.

Colls went into the New Year’s Day game off the back of a battling 1-0 win against Ossett United and six straight league victories, but looked to be heading for a loss before Gavin Rothery’s first goal for the club gave them a injury-time equaliser.

They had deserved at least a share of the spoils after a strong second half showing following a first 45 minutes in which they had not quite clicked.

Eli Hey went close twice early for Collieries, but Ryan Seal opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

Clear chances were few and far between for the rest of the half, although Rothery shot wide after a neat interchange of passes with Connor Smythe.

Ponte were more dominant after the break as they piled forward in search of an equaliser.

Spencer Clarke sent a header wide and Rothery cut inside only to see his effort blocked. Nick Guest headed another chance over before Rothery was unable to finish off a further opening.

It seemed a goal had to come, but Guest put an effort over from close range and substitute Chris Jackson – who has returned to the club after a spell abroad – could not find the target with a free header.

Finally Colls found the net late on as Jake Picton’s header was well saved by Dan Haystead, but Rothery pounced on the rebound to rifle home.

The result left Pontefract in third place ahead of this Saturday’s away game at Cleethorpes Town.

They enjoyed Boxing Day success at home to Ossett United thanks to an 85th minute goal from Mikey Dunn.