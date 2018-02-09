Saturday football: Rock go nap to stay ahead in title race

Premier Division leaders Rock Inn remain top on goal difference after another victory in the Wakefield Saturday League.

A 5-2 success at home to Eastmoor FC was Rock’s eighth win from 10 league games this season and they are plus two better off on goal difference than Royston Cross with both having played the same number of matches and collected 25 points to be six clear of third-placed Real Moor.

The goals were shared round for Rock with James Dyson, James Earley, Dale Gordon, Robert Rice and Jimmy Liddan all on target.

In-form Ryhill FC closed the gap on the leaders in Wakefield Division One as they won 4-0 away to Walton Sports & Social.

They remain in sixth place, but have four games in hand on table toppers Durkar FC and are now just nine points behind them.

Danny Young (two), Ryan Devonport and Liam Potts were all on target in Ryhill’s latest success.

Elsewhere in Division One, White Swan improved their position at the bottom end of the league with a come from behind 3-1 victory at home to FC Gascoigne Garforth who are two places above them.

West End Terriers hit the goal trail in Wakefield Division Two as they smashed 10 unanswered goals past Crofton Sports Reserves.

David Sidebottom led the way as he bagged six of the goals with Calum Selby and Luke Heppinstall both netting twice.

Despite the result and their previous good record in the league this season the Terriers find themselves down in tenth place after having 23 points deducted.

Pontefract Town were dumped out of the Jim Callaghan Cup at the second round stage as they were beaten 13-2 by Real Moor with Chris Burnett and Tommy Scott getting their consolation goals.

Hemsworth Town went out of the Dawson & Burgess Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup when they lost 6-1 to Armthorpe Markham Main in a second round tie.

Kinsley Boys earned a point from their home game with Rossington Main in the Premier Division of the Doncaster Senior League as they drew 2-2.