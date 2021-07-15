Scarborough Athletic v Pontefract game called off due to Covid-19

Boro news

An announcement on the Athletic website said: "Saturday's game with Pontefract Collieries has been postponed due to Covid.

"We have exhausted our efforts in finding alternate opposition at the Flamingo Land Stadium but to no avail.

"First Team Manager Jonathan Greening has made arrangements to ensure the squad continue with their pre-season preparations.

"We wish the Pontefract personnel affected a quick and full recovery.

"Supporters who purchased tickets in advance via the new Kaizen ticketing system will be offered a full refund in due course.