Seven-up Hemsworth MW beginning to believe

Harry Viggars, who opened the scoring for Hemsworth MW.

Green shoots of improvement after their difficult start to the season were to be found in recent weeks since Shane Kelsey took over as manager. But back to back victories have now given them real belief that they can avoid the drop in the Toolstation NCE Premier.

Following a midweek 2-1 win over Bottesford Town in a second round NCE League Cup tie, Wells produced a superb display to hammer Albion Sports 7-2 back in the league on Saturday.

The victory was all the more important as Albion are third from bottom, just one place above Hemsworth and now only two points ahead of them.

Wells were 4-1 up by half-time as captain Harry Viggars set them on the way with a tenth minute opener.

Delroy Facey equalised for Albion, but within two minutes it was 2-1 with Charlie Barks heading home and two further goals soon followed from Andy Higgins and Layton Swaine.

The good work continued into the second half as Jakub Hebda netted with a shot from the edge of the area and Higgins added his second when heading home Steven Jeff’s cross.

Jaydan Sandhu pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Wells had the last word with Hebda adding his second late on.