Shane Kelsey has first win as Hemsworth MW manager

Hemsworth MW's double goal scorer Adam Wilson

After three draws and eight defeats Wells finally had a win to their name and it came in emphatic style as won 4-1 to leapfrog their South Yorkshire opponents in the table and climb off the bottom.

Adam Wilson put them ahead on 12 minutes from Declan Dawson’s cross.

Athersley levelled after the break through Scott Hartley, but Wilson’s second on 70 minutes had the visitors back in front and they were in no mood to let the lead slip this time with Jakub Hebda grabbing two further goals.

The Wells team included two new signings in Charlie Barks and Masai Arbouin and both played their part in the key victory.