Simpson’s last-gasp goal earns Glasshoughton share of spoils

GLASSHOUGHTON Welfare stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-2 draw against AFC Emley after twice falling behind in Saturday’s NCEL Division One game at Leeds Road.

Debutant Jamie Simpson’s injury-time equaliser earned Welfare a deserved point.

Jordan Townend put Emley ahead shortly before half-time.

It was the first goal Glasshoughton had conceded in 400 minutes of football.

Andy Horbury fired home a 76th minute equaliser after showing great persistence on the edge of the penalty box but it looked as though the home side would be beaten by Emley substitute Josimar Bradshaw’s 89th minute strike.

However, substitute Simpson headed home in stoppage time after good play by Connor Glavin and Alex Marsh.

Joint manager Darren Holmes hopes Glasshoughton’s finishing will be more clinical in this Saturday’s return fixture at Emley after Welfare missed a hatful of chances last weekend.

Said Holmes: “We totally dominated last Saturday’s game and created some fantastic chances.

“We pushed Emley back and they rarely troubled our back four who looked solid for large parts of the game.

“Emley scored with possibly their only real chance of the first-half.

“In the second-half we again pushed forward and played some excellent football.

“It would have been a travesty to not get anything from the game as we totally deserved all three points. The lively Jamie Simpson, on his debut, scored to give us a point when it should have been so much more.

“We look forward to the return game and hope we can be more clinical in front of goal.”