Sports and Social youngsters fly the flag for Pontefract at Wembley

Guards of honour: Pontefract Sports & Social U11s on the Wembley pitch.

The Pontefract team currently play in Division One of the Selby and District Junior League’ and are sponsored by McDonald’s.

They were invited by McDonald’s PLC grassroots football to be the guard of honour as the players from Leicester City and Manchester City came out onto the pitch to play the traditional curtain raiser to the new English football season – with Leicester going on to win.

Almost all the team attended and wore the McDonald’s kits while proudly waving the Pontefract banner on entering the field of play.